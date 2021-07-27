Trending Entertainment News Today – Saif Ali Khan reveals one thing he would not dare to do with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday with the media

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , , , Salman Khan, , , Saif Ali Khan, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-Maanayata Dutt – 10 celeb couples who didn't let age difference come in the way of love

'She would stab me,' Saif Ali Khan reveals one thing he would not dare to do with

Saif Ali Khan is not on social media, but the handsome actor is one of the wittiest men around. He recently graced the show Feet Up With The Stars. A number of fans had posed questions for him. One of the fans commented that that he is a cool dad and it would be fun to see and him in a Hindi remake of Baby's Day Out. Fans will remember the movie about a baby being lost in the big bad city. But Saif Ali Khan said that it would be too tiring to do a film with his boy. He said, "It would be so tiring to do a movie with Tim. He would be like, ‘I don’t want to shoot anymore’, after a while. It’s difficult to work with children, especially your own. Actually, you could do it. Maybe you could do an amazing movie together." Also, fans would know that the movie had an infant. Taimur is too cute but has crossed that age group. Also Read - Throwback: When Tiger Shroff spoke about the ‘worst’ phase of his life and revealed he had to sleep on the floor

Read the full story here: 'She would stab me,' Saif Ali Khan reveals one thing he would not dare to do with Kareena Kapoor Khan Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Emraan Hashmi's entry sequence in Tiger 3 to cost a bomb; Will Pawandeep Rajan get eliminated this week from Indian Idol 12?

Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday with the media

Pooja Hegde on Salman Khan: ‘If he likes you, he really likes you, and if he doesn't, then...’

Kriti Sanon turns 31 today. She celebrated her birthday with the media and even cut her cake with them. She looked amazing in a neon dress.

Pooja Hegde currently has projects announced and rolling in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. In Bollywood, Pooja will be seen alongside superstar Salman Khan in Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and with in Cirkus. In Tollywood, she has Radhe Shyam alongside and in Tamil, the actress will be seen with Vijay in Beast. While Pooja is currently very excited to share screen with Salman, she recently shared her admiration for the superstar.

Read the full story here: Pooja Hegde on Salman Khan: ‘If he likes you, he really likes you, and if he doesn't, then...’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao snapped together in Jammu and Kashmir

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were seen posing together in Kargil. They former couple is in Jammu and Kashmir to complete Laal Singh Chaddha.

Tiger 3: ‘I work all the f**king time,’ ’s training video shows how intensely she’s prepping for her third outing as Zoya

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a video in which she is training rigorously. As you might be aware, she will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film’s shoot recently resumed after the second wave of COVID-19. Katrina will be reprising her role of Zoya in the action film.

Read the full story here: Tiger 3: ‘I work all the f**king time,’ Katrina Kaif’s training video shows how intensely she’s prepping for her third outing as Zoya