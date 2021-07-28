Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS' Jin is all set to become an uncle soon, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra burnt a script after being unable to launch Abhishek Bachchan?

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news BTS, , , , , , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Shershaah: Fan tweets, 'No offense to Sidharth Malhotra but Abhishek Bachchan played Captain Vikram Batra way better in LOC: Kargil' – Check out Jr AB's reaction

OMG! BTS' Jin is all set to become an uncle soon

K-pop band BTS is creating waves all over the country with their fabulous music. With Butter winning hearts of everyone, now it is their latest song Permission To Dance that is creating records. It is one of the most popular songs with the ARMY going totally crazy over it. Meanwhile, the BTS members are keeping everyone hooked for some reason or the other. Now, the news of Jin becoming an uncle has caught everyone's attention. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan once thought Ranbir Kapoor was her father and also had a huge crush on him?

Did you know Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra burnt a script after being unable to launch Abhishek Bachchan?

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had planned to launch actor Abhishek Bachchan in a film called Samjhauta Express. According to news agency PTI, just before they were to shoot the first schedule in Ladakh, called the filmmaker to say that Refugee will be Abhishek's first film and not Samjhauta Express. The filmmaker was 'deeply disappointed and crestfallen' and declared that he would never make Samjhauta Express. According to reports, he took the script and all the research work, location pictures, wardrobe trials and burnt them in a bonfire on his terrace on the barbecue stove. Rakeysh and Ahishek did eventually work together in Delhi 6.

Did you know? James Bond actor Daniel Craig had auditioned for THIS Aamir Khan starrer

Popular Hollywood star, Daniel Craig, who garnered popularity across the globe for his portrayal of James Bond 007 in films like The Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Spectre, had once auditioned for a Bollywood film. You might find it surprising yes, the actor did this for Aamir Khan, , starrer , which has received the status of a cult-classic among the fans. The actor had auditioned for the role of James McKinley in the film, which was later played by Steven Mackintosh.

Vir Das' sister Trisha Das REVEALS she was sexually harassed multiple times while working as a documentary filmmaker

National Award-winning documentary filmmaker and author and actor-comedian's sister, Trisha Das, is enamoured with mythology. She recently shared her interest in the screen adaptation of her latest book Misters Kuru: A Return to Mahabharata. The book is a reimagined, fictional work based on our mythology to the present time. However, while speaking about it, Trisha revealed that she was sexually harassed multiple times at her workplace when she was working as a documentary filmmaker.

Sara Ali Khan pens a sweet note to wish her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush on his 38th birthday; shares an uber cool pic

South superstar Dhanush turned a year older today (July 28). The actor celebrated his 38th birthday with his loved ones. Dhanush co-star Sara Ali Khan penned down a heartwarming note for the actor and uniquely wished him.

