Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announce their separation, Kangana Ranaut calls Priyanka Chopra a 'secular puppy' and Ranveer Singh confirms his TV debut

Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao have announced that they have divorced; Kangana Ranaut makes a snide comment at Priyanka Chopra and so on