Trending Entertainment News Today – Karan Johar says Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor can get the Over-The-Top quotient right if they enter Bigg Boss; Arunita Kanjilal BLUSHES as Pawandeep Rajan calls her his 'special best friend'

Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha, Karan Johar, Raj Kundra, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareen Kapoor Khan, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.