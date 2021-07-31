Trending Entertainment News Today – Karan Johar says Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor can get the Over-The-Top quotient right if they enter Bigg Boss; Arunita Kanjilal BLUSHES as Pawandeep Rajan calls her his 'special best friend'

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. BTS, , , Richa Chadha, , Raj Kundra, , Kareen Kapoor Khan, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar says Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor can get the Over-The-Top quotient right if they enter the show

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar says and Ranbir Kapoor can get the Over-The-Top quotient right if they enter the show

Karan Johar is all set to host Bigg Boss OTT and the filmmaker says Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan can raise the Over-The-Top quotient if they enter the reality show. "Two people who can get the Over-The-Top quotient right would be Ranbir and Bebo! They share the same vibe!! And will (be) great fun to watch," Karan told IANS. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Bepannah actress Urfi Javed who's reportedly confirmed for Karan Johar's show is a bombshell in bikinis — view pics

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar says Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor can get the Over-The-Top quotient right if they enter the show Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Bajre Da Sitta singer Neha Bhasin is the first confirmed contestant of the show

Richa Chadha supports in Raj Kundra pornography case

Richa Chadha has backed Shilpa Shetty in the Raj Kundra pornography case. “We've made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives. Glad she's suing,” she wrote on Twitter.

Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal BLUSHES as Pawandeep Rajan calls her his 'special best friend'

If there's anything that has left everyone curious other than the singing talent of the Indian Idol 12 contestants, it has to be Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's bond of friendship. This weekend, the show will witness Pawandeep admitting to Arunita that she is his special best friend and that would leave Arunita blushing on stage.

Read the full story here: Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal BLUSHES as Pawandeep Rajan calls her his 'special best friend'

BTS: Throwback to the time when RM, Suga, and Jin endorsed Jimin as 'perfect boyfriend' material for their sisters

BTS members are loved globally by millions of female fans, and they often wonder what kind of women will win over the hearts of the septet. But what do the members feel about one another as boyfriend/husband material. Well, it is Jimin whom maximum members would choose as a boyfriend/husband for their sisters. At a broadcast interview some years back, the anchor asked them which member would be perfect for their sisters as a boyfriend or prospective groom. RM, Suga and Jin vouched for Jimin. Suga said that Jimin had a very respectful personality and kind heart. He said if he had a sister he would have liked her to date someone like Jimin. He also spoke about how he feels Jimin would always be respectful to women. In real life, Suga has an elder brother.

Read the full story here: BTS: Throwback to the time when RM, Suga, and Jin endorsed Jimin as 'perfect boyfriend' material for their sisters

Did you know Salman Khan once dated Kiara Advani's aunt Shaheen? Check out what the Shershaah actress had said

Salman Khan is one Bollywood superstar who had never hid his relationships from the media glare. The Dabangg Khan has been in love and has no qualms in accepting it on public platforms. However, many might not know that Salman once dated Kiara Advani's aunt Shaheen. This revelation was reportedly done by none other than the Shershaah actress who also has connections with Ashok Kumar and .

Read the full story here: Did you know Salman Khan once dated Kiara Advani's aunt Shaheen? Check out what the Shershaah actress had said