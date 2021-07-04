Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao share a video with fans, Vicky Kaushal buys a new car, Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha has a title change

The whole of Bollywood reporting got buzzing this weekend as Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced that they are divorcing yesterday. Today, the couple put out a video for fans. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal got home a new car and there was a change in the title of Kartik Aaryan's film. Here is a lowdown.. Also Read - Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's close friend Amin Hajee reveals how the divorce was heart-breaking for him; says, 'I am still coming to terms with this great loss'

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao chat with fans over their separation

Yesterday, we got the shocking news that superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have decided to divorce after 15 years of marriage. They said that they are still one family, and will continue to co-parent their son, Azad. The couple are also working together on the Paani Foundation. The couple had married in 2005. The official statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other." Also Read - Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: 'We are still a family, pray for our happiness', says the superstar in his message for fans – watch video

Read The Full Story Here: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: 'We are still a family, pray for our happiness', says the superstar in his message for fans – watch video Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announce their separation, Kangana Ranaut calls Priyanka Chopra a 'secular puppy' and Ranveer Singh confirms his TV debut

Title change for Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Some days Kartik Aaryan's film Satyanarayan Ki Katha was announced. But now they have decided to change the name of the movie. The director Sameer Vidwans wrote on Twitter, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey."

Read The Full Story Here: Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' undergoes title change to avoid hurting sentiments

Vicky Kaushal brings home a swanky Range Rover

Vicky Kaushal has bought home a new car, it is a Range Rover worth Rs two crore. The handsome hunk posted a picture with his car. The car is black in colour. Check out the picture here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel feels Aditi Rao Hydari would be better choice for Haseen Dillruba

After throwing shade at Taapsee Pannu, Rangoli Chandel wrote in her Insta stories that she would have liked to see Aditi Rao Hydari instead of Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba. The film has been panned by most critics who did not like the inconsistent writing.

Read The Full Story: Haseen Dillruba: After throwing shade at Taapsee Pannu, Rangoli Chandel says Aditi Rao Hydari would have been a better choice