Trending Entertainment News Today – Two days after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce news, Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops a cryptic post; Sonam Kapoor is glad she didn’t marry someone from Bollywood

Two days after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announced their divorce, Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops a cryptic post

On Saturday, we got the shocking news that Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are separating. The couple made the announcement with a formal note saying that their equation as husband and wife have changed, but they are still family. It seems the couple is now in Kargil with their son, Azad Rao Khan. Their friend Hajee Amin said that friends tried to make them understand but the couple apparently have thought through this for a while now. Many termed the couple's announcement as a graceful decision and told fans to be sensitive towards their son, Azad. Also Read - Amidst Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, life goes on as normal for 'budding food blogger' Ira Khan – watch video

Sonam Kapoor is glad she didn’t marry someone from Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. She told Vogue, “Thank god I didn’t meet somebody who is from the same industry as me, because their world view can be very limited. It’s all about what’s happening in Bollywood.” She also called Anand ‘like-minded’ and a ‘feminist’.

BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung was close to not signing up with BigHit (HYBE) despite passing auditions and the reason will crack you up

Big Hit Entertainment which is now recognized as HYBE, has given the world one of the most popular Korean pop boy bands, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan. For those, who are new to BTS, it is a septet that includes leader, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope, Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. Now, there are a couple of stories out already about how some of the members almost left Big Hit even before they debuted as BTS. We told you about RM, J-Hope, right? So, here we are with another story. V aka Kim Taehyung, the most handsome man of 2021 almost did not sign up with Big Hit and the reason is so hilarious that it will crack up in fits of laughter.

64 million! beats Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and more stars in this brand new Instagram record

Fans of Priyanka Chopra have a reason to celebrate. The actress has become the first Bollywood celeb to cross 65 million followers on Instagram. This comes days after she grabbed the 27th spot on the recently released Instagram Rich List of 2021 and became the first Indian from the entertainment industry to feature in the list.

Rakhi Sawant REVEALS her mother wished she had died upon her birth after her infamous kissing controversy with

Where there is Rakhi Sawant, there is a controversy. She has been known as the controversy Queen in the industry thanks to her over-the-top antics and absurd statements in the media. In 2006, Rakhi made headlines when Mika Singh kissed her without her consent at her birthday party. This infamous kissing episode had remained one of the most talked about controversies in Rakhi's career. And while speaking about it, Rakhi recently revealed that her mother had wished she died upon her birth after her family members turned on her after the incident

