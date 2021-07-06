Trending Entertainment News Today – Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's version on 'Twada Kutta Tommy'; Rhea Chakraborty shares a picture and captions it 'healing'

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , Shehnaaz Gill, , , , , , Tanishaa Mukerji, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar announces a new film with Alia Bhatt and the Simmba star

Shehnaaz Gill is on cloud 9 over Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's hilarious spin on 'Twada Kutta Tommy'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone remain to be the cutest, quirkiest and craziest couple of Bollywood. They appear to be perfect of each other as their frequencies seem to match beautiful. While Ranveer has always been the craziest of all in Bollywood, Deepika is matching up to him with perfection. As the handsome hunk celebrates his birthday, Deepika took to her Instagram account to share a video that will make your day. Though a little late, the couple caught up on Shehnaaz Gill's viral meme "Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta is Kutta". Also Read - Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Here's how the '83 actor will be celebrating his special day [EXCLUSIVE]

Rhea Chakraborty shares a picture and captions it 'healing'

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan flaunts her washboard abs after her pilates session – view pic

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is quite active on social media. The 20-year-old is already a sensation on the internet. She keeps sharing her stunning pictures on her Instagram and leave her fans jaw-dropped. And yet again, Suhana has taken the internet by storm with her mirror selfie taken right after her pilates session.

Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar announces a new film with Alia Bhatt and the star

It is a tradition to announce new films on an actor's birthday. On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar has announced a new film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It will be directed by Karan Johar himself. His last major project as a director was . Then, he directed a couple of projects in the anthologies for Netflix, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories. The filmmaker confirmed the news with this post, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022!"

Tanishaa Mukerji reveals freezing her eggs at the age of 39; says, 'It’s ok for women to not have children'

Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji has given a long interview to a newspaper where she has expressed her thoughts on motherhood. The actress spoke about how she was very conflicted during her 39th birthday, and decided to go ahead and freeze her eggs. She says that motherhood was on her mind. It seems under the guidance of an expert doctor, she decided to get her eggs frozen for the future. She told the daily, "But I also put on a lot of weight due to the procedure. They pump you with a lot of Progesterone and it bloats you a lot. Not putting on weight, you become round and glowing and become very beautiful. I love pregnant women, they are in their most beautiful phase with that baby glow. I was very happy about freezing my eggs."

