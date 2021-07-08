Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle says she has fallen in love with Pawandeep Rajan; Taapsee Pannu opens up about her marriage plans

Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Taapsee Pannu, Pawandeep Rajan, Asha Bhosle, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.