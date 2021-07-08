Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle says she has fallen in love with Pawandeep Rajan; Taapsee Pannu opens up about her marriage plans

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , , , Pawandeep Rajan, , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle says she has fallen in love with Pawandeep Rajan; makers finally REVEAL the winner's trophy – watch video

Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle says she has fallen in love with Pawandeep Rajan

This weekend on Indian Idol 12, legendary singer Asha Bhosle will grace the singing reality show and leave the judges , and along with the contestants mesmerised with her presence. And fans of Pawandeep are in for a treat as Asha Bhosle will express her admiration for the young singing talent on stage.

Taapsee Pannu opens up about her marriage plans

Taapsee Pannu has opened up about her marriage plans. She says that she won't marry someone her parents are not okay with. According to reports, she is currently dating former badminton player and Coach Mathias Boe.

Sonam Kapoor gets TROLLED by netizens for her 'Freedom in London' statement; fans call her 'dumbo'

The actress and fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has once again grabbed the headlines for the wrong reason as her statement of 'Freedom in London' didn't go well with the users. While having a conversation with Vogue, the Aisha star said that “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.” This statement got her criticism as netizen called her 'dumbo' for words. Here are some of the tweets...

'Shameless lady,' Kiara Advani faces netizens' WRATH for letting an elderly guard open her car door and salute her

It was probably just a bad day for Kiara Advani when recently visited her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's house in Mumbai. The actress faced the wrath of the netizens after a video of an elderly guard opening her car door and saluting her made its way on social media.

Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut flaunts her well-toned body with THIS hot pic; proves she is all set to get back in action

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her next film, Dhaakad in Budapest. The hottie has took to her Instagram to give a glimpse to her fans about her preparation. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself from her workout session. In the picture, the actress was seen taking fitness to another level. She captioned it "Dhaakad level fitness".

