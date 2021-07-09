Trending Entertainment News Today – Ahead of Indian Idol 12 elimination rumours, Shanmukhapriya's fans laud her for not creating 'fake love' angle to survive; Ronit Roy reacts to reports of him doing Anupamaa

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Shanmukhapriya, , , Tiger Shroff, , , Ronit Roy, Anupamaa, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Suhana Khan's sun-kissed selfie, Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter swag, Alia Bhatt's see-through top and more

Indian Idol 12: Ahead of elimination rumours, Shanmukhapriya's fans laud her for not creating 'fake love' angle to survive

Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya has been subjected to incessant trolling throughout the show. The young lady has won and been part of top music reality shows in the past as well. But this time, she has not got a good response from the audience. Mohammad Danish and she are contestants who have faced too much trolling. But now fans of Shanmukhapriya have rallied behind her. They have said that she is a very musically conscious artiste, and has an original voice. It seems even is very fond of Shanmukhapriya who gives her original touch to every song. This is what fans wrote.

Ronit Roy reacts to reports of him doing Anupamaa

Ronit Roy has indirectly denied doing Anupamaa. He wrote in a tweet, “Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly.”

Kartik Aaryan, and Tabu's 2 POSTPONED yet again – here's when the shoot will resume next?

A lot of controversies have erupted around Kartik Aaryan of late, especially around talk of his ouster from big films due to differences with the makers. After Dharna Productions took the decision of parting ways with Kartik Aaryan in , word spread that Red Chillies Entertainment also reportedly followed suit and he was no longer a part of Freddie. And now, more heartbreak is on the way for Kartik Aaryan fans as we've learned that the shoot of his latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, costarring Kiara Advani and Tabu, and directed by of , Welcome and No Entry fame, has been delayed further.

opens up on brother Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend 's bond; says, 'I am happy that he has someone...'

Despite going on dinner dates and exotic holidays together Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani denied the news of dating each other. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to make their relationship official, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff opened up about their bond and said that there is never a dull moment, when she, Tiger and Disha are together as they always joke and laugh.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are all smiles as they pose with on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha – view pic

Days after popular Bollywood couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation after 15 years of marriage, the two have posed for a happy picture. Yes, south star Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter and shared a lovely picture from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The 34-year-old actor co-stars with Aamir Khan for their upcoming film which is a joint production of Aamir and Kiran Rao.

