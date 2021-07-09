Trending Entertainment News Today – Ahead of Indian Idol 12 elimination rumours, Shanmukhapriya's fans laud her for not creating 'fake love' angle to survive; Ronit Roy reacts to reports of him doing Anupamaa

Shanmukhapriya, Ronit Roy, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Ronit Roy, Anupamaa, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.