Trending Entertainment News Today – Indian Idol 12: Once again Shanmukhapriya faces criticism from fans for ruining Priyanka Chopra's song Darling, ARMY feels lip-piercing has made BTS’ Jimin HOTTER than before

Indian Idol 12: Once again Shanmukhapriya faces criticism from fans for ruining Priyanka Chopra's song 'Darling' with her modern touch – view tweets

In the latest episode of Indian Idol 12, we saw contestants singing audience's favourite songs. While fans loved their performances, once again Shanmukhapriya faced the heat of the netizens as they criticised her for ruining Priyanka Chopra's track 'Darling' from 7 Khoon Maaf. We saw fans bashing her for unnecessary yodelling and idiotic expressions. Here are some of the tweets...

BTS Festa 2021: ARMY feel lip-piercing has made Jimin HOTTER than before – view tweets

To celebrate the eighth anniversary of BTS, the popular K-pop band held an online concert on June 13 and 14 named BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. While yesterday, we enjoyed the performances of the Bangtan Boys, today we saw the members grabbing our attention for their style statements as well. And among them was Jimin, whose lip-piercing left the fans gasping as the ARMY felt that this has made the artist hotter than before. Here are some of the tweets...

Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and other celebs remember the actor

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. The actor, 34, passed away in Mumbai and left everyone shocked. He rose to fame with his exceptional performance as Manav in Pavitra Rishta and soon became a sensation. He did movies including Kai Po Che! Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, , Sonchiriya, and among others. Sushant's last film was Dil Bechara. To mark his first death anniversary, many celebrities shared pictures of him and remembered all the happy memories of him.

Sonu Nigam expresses his views on sob stories featured on reality shows: People are not fools

Sonu Nigam never minces his words while speaking out the bitter truth of the industry. He has been a part of reality TV shows such as Indian Idol and and often expressed his displeasure with the certain things happening on the shows. In the past few years, we have seen how reality shows have been featuring a lot of other stuffs other than talent such as poverty and sob stories of the contentants, love angles and so on. Sonu has now said that the sob stories are definitely working on reality shows adding that people are not fools.

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra says he wants to marry Mahira Sharma – Deets inside

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who were one of the most talked about couples in Bigg Boss 13, have been entertaining fans with fun music videos over the last few months. The two have also kept their fans guessing whether they are together or not. Paras has finally opened up about his relationship with Mahira Sharma and said that he still wants to marry her.

