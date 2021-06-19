Trending Entertainment News Today – Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’; Neena Gupta reveals Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for Choli Ke Peeche song

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Salman Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, The Undertaker, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Neena Gupta, Subhash Ghai, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’, his music made him a star

Neena Gupta says Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for Choli Ke Peeche song

In an excerpt from her autobiography, Neena Gupta recalled the incident when director Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song. She wrote, "When I first heard the song, I knew it was catchy. But when Subhash Ghai told me what my role would be, I wasn't so keen anymore. I liked the fact that my part was sung by my friend Ila Arun, with whom I had acted in many films. But I couldn't do it."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’, his music made him a star

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known for being one of the most melodious voices of the 90s. He has several chartbusters in movies such as Khiladi, Raja Babu, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raaz and Main Hoon Na to name a few. He has mostly lent his voice to Shah Rukh Khan in movies. So it was pretty natural for his fans to ask him about the actor he loved doing playback for. To which, Abhijeet replied saying that his voice is made for stars and not for actors.

RIP Milkha Singh: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and other Bollywood celebs pay tributes to the legendary athlete

The demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh has left Bollywood shocked and emotional. Apart from fans celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Deol, Taapsee Pannu, Rahul Bose, Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar and others have paid tributes to sprinter and said that his life has inspired many individuals. Here are their tweets.

Akshay Kumar responds to The Undertaker’s real rematch challenge

Akshay Kumar has now responded to The The Undertaker’s real rematch challenge. The actor wrote, “Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!” Have a look at his post below.

Salman Khan asks Master team to rewrite the script of Thalapathy Vijay starrer because of THIS reason?

Recently, Salman Khan's fans got all excited after the news of the Dabangg Khan announcing a big project in July started doing the rounds of the social media. This big project is said to be the Hindi remake of Master that starred Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. According to the reports, Salman has been in talks for the official adaptation of Master for the last 3 months. And it seems like Salman has asked the team of Master to rewrite the film's script and come up with a completely reworked version.

