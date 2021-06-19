Trending Entertainment News Today – Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’; Neena Gupta reveals Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for Choli Ke Peeche song

Salman Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, The Undertaker, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Neena Gupta, Subhash Ghai, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.