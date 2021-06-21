Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS: Kim Taehyung's #Taechwita memes reach Bollywood; Arjun Kapoor reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s twerking

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , , , , , , BTS, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom – movies that have dared to book their theatrical release dates during the second COVID-19 wave

Arjun Kapoor reacts to Janhvi Kapoor’s twerking

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video in which she is twerking. She was seen in black short dress. Reacting on the video, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss.” Also Read - After doing 12 movies with Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar to team up with the former's son, Ahan Shetty – deets inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares yoga partners Saif and Taimur's pics in action; opens up on 'painful' fitness journey post second baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second child on February 21. The actress is known for her fitness and we saw how she got back to being fit within a few months post she gave birth to . Now, post her second baby's arrival, she has once again left us surprised with her fitness journey. Kareena Kapoor Khan's fitness journey is quite inspirational and Yoga has played a big role in it. On the occasion of Yoga Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she is slowly and steadily getting back to being fit with Yoga. She calls Yoga her 'me time'. She posted a picture of herself doing Yoga on Instagram and wrote, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and ... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it." Also Read - Say what! Ajay Devgn charges an insane amount for his debut OTT project – Rudra: The Edge of Darkness?

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar begin shooting for Raksha Bandhan

The shoot of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan commenced today. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. Akshay took to Twitter to make the announcement.

From premarital sex to approval on beau Shane Gregoire, Anurag Kashyap and daughter Aaliyah's recent convo is a lesson in modern parenting

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah has been making news and how. The young lady lives in the US with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. Right now, the two are in Mumbai staying with her father. They went to Karjat to celebrate their first anniversary. Now, there is a video where father and daughter are having a chat. It is all about pressing topics like premarital sex, peer pressure, unplanned pregnancies and so on. Here is a look at five highlights from the conversation...

BTS: Kim Taehyung's #Taechwita memes reach Bollywood; 's DDLJ, , get hilarious spin

BTS is on a roll. Some days back, they had the Sowoozoo Muster 2021 where they performed on a number of songs. They gave a performance on Daechwita, which is originally a solo by Suga. Those who have seen the video know that Min Yoongi is dressed as a mad king in a hanbok belting out some crazy breathless rap. All the members performed on it. The funniest part was seeing Kim Taehyung with a beard. The vocalist was later tied with a rope on stage with a funny sequence of RM beheading him. Fans are unable to get over that avatar of Kim Taehyung. Memes of #Taechwita have flooded social media and ARMY is ROFL seeing the genius of some meme makers.

