Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana Ranaut wants the country’s name to be Bharat; Is there really a cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey?

Did you know Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya REJECTED Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more renowned shows in the past?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is known for her role as Ishita Bhalla in . She has had an amazing journey in showbiz and is currently returning to India after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. The actress has given so many beautiful performances on-screen. However, not many know that Divyanka has rejected a lot of big shows in the past. Yes, Divyanka has reportedly rejected top shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, , Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and others. Kya Huaa Tera Vaada starred Mona Singh, and . Divyanka was offered Mona’s role in the show but Divyanka rejected it. Divyanka was also the first choice for Aaj Ki Housewife Hai… Sab Janti Hai but unfortunately, the role was then played by Also Read - Happy Father's Day: From a swanky SUV to a lavish dream holiday home in Dubai – here are the most expensive gifts received by Taimur Ali Khan and other star kids from their superstar dads

Kamaal R Khan asks Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and THESE other celebs to help him save Bollywood – view tweets

Kamaal R Khan wants to save the Bollywood industry. The former actor and a self-proclaimed critic have asked several Bollywood celebrities such as , Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, , and other actors to help him 'save the entire Bollywood' by starring in a movie produced by him. Furthermore, Kamaal R Khan promised to stop reviewing films once he turns a producer or directs a film. He tweeted out revealing that Big stars of Bollywood have been filing cases against him to stop him from reviewing their films. He said they cannot stop him from reviewing films by sending notices to him. KRK said he would stop reviewing only if they request him and accept him as the number one critic. He tagged the aforementioned celebs in his tweets and asked them to feature in his films if they want to save the entire Bollywood from his reviews. Have a dekko at the trail of Kamaal R Khan's tweets here:

Kangana Ranaut wants the country’s name to be , says, ‘India is a slave name’

It seems Kangana Ranaut wants to start another controversy. She said that the name of the country should be changed from India to Bharat. She wrote on her Koo account, “India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat.”

Anupamaa: Is there really a cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey? addresses the gossip [Exclusive]

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is shattering TRPs records from the time it began. People adore the performances and chemistry between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Since yesterday, a rumour is doing the rounds that there is a cold war between the lead pair. It seems the cast has been divided into two groups. It seems Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne have formed one group while the other one has Sudhanshu Pandey, Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat. The rumours got further cemented after Sudhanshu Pandey did not tag a leading lady in one of the posts.

#AskRKV: scolds for shaving off his beard and his reaction will make you ROFL

Rahul Vaidya has had a successful stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi as per reports. It seems he has made it on the top five. Today, the singer did a #AskRahul session with his fans. They are about to fly back home from South Africa. In the session, fans are asking various questions to Rahul Vaidya. Lady love Disha Parmar also joined the fan gang and asked him why did he shave off his beard. Well, he was looking quite hot with the beard. The singer had the most hilarious answer. Check out the conversation below...

