Trending Entertainment News Today – Shehnaaz Gill gets brutally trolled after a video of a team member helping her with her footwear goes viral, Kartik Aaryan to star in Satyanarayan Ki Katha

It's that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Shehnaaz Gill, , Tiger Shroff, Richa Chadha, , Babil Khan, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today's newsmakers.

'Very bad', Shehnaaz Gill gets brutally trolled after a video of a team member helping her with her footwear goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill has climbed the ladder of success after her exceptional stint on Bigg Boss 13. She has just got back from Canada after completing the shoot of her first feature film with , Honsla Rakh. Now, a video of Shehnaaz Gill from outside a studio has gone viral. We can see the lady in a blue shirt and cycling shorts. Some of her team members are with her. It looks like Shehnaaz is in a pair of high heels. The team members is seen helping her with her shoes. Now, this video has upset some fans. They commented that how she was unable to don her shoes herself.

Kartik Aaryan to star in Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan announced his new film titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Sharing a promo of the film, the actor wrote on Instagram, “A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people.” It is believed that the film is a love story.

Richa Chadha drops a MAJOR HINT on when she and Ali Fazal are finally getting married [EXCLUSIVE]

One celebrity coupe that movie-buffs (and also web series aficionados when it come to them) are eagerly waiting for to tie the knot is Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. However, unlike some other Bollywood and South celeb couple who went ahead and had low-key weddings during lockdown, doing their best to make things safe for their selected guests during the coronavirus pandemic, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to play it completely safe and prolong the wait for their marriage.

Irrfan's son, Babil Khan responds to a social media user's query about whether the star held a join in his hand – view pic

Late legendary actor 's son, Babil Khan, has been sharing some nostalgic memories of his father, remembering him whilst missing him and his presence. Babil Khan is working his way to enter in Bollywood and he is terribly missing his father. He shared some pictures of his father from his film sets and penned a heartfelt caption alongside it. Soon, loads of comments started pouring in, some consoling Babil and some asking questions based on photos. One such social media user asked whether Irrfan is seen holding a 'joint' in his hand in one of the photos. Babil was quick to clarify and defend his father stating that there was no 'joint' in the picture.

Thalapathy Vijay screamed ‘ ’ when he saw Tiger Shroff’s action sequences in THIS film, reveals Malavika Mohanan

Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay is a huge fan of Bollywood’s action hero, Tiger Shroff. Malavika Mohanan, who has worked with Thalapathy Vijay Master, has revealed this. She has said that she saw the Sarkar actor hooting during Tiger Shroff’s sequences in the action entertainer 3

