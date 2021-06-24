Trending Entertainment News Today: Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 returns, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Taimur's movie date, Sonu Sood sells bread-eggs and more

Finally, another good day has ended. It is time to look at all the important stories of the day. Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Richa Chaddha, Sonu Sood and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. Also Read - Fukrey 3: Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban REVEALS when the film will go on floors and is expected to release [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 returns

's superhero debut made him the star of kids. Well, there has been anticipation around his return on the big screen with . Last year, it was revealed that the makers are planning to bring back everyone's special Jadoo from back into the Krrish universe. The greek god of Bollywood Hrithik confirmed the news to this author back then saying, "The world can do with some Jaadu now." Hrithik recently celebrated 15 years of Krrish by announcing Krrish 4 on June 23 and promised his fans the return of the popular franchise. The actor gave a slight hint about the film's plot. He captioned the post as, "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4." Well, according to the reports, the fourth installment of this franchise is about time travel. A source was quoted by a web portal and said, "The makers are trying to build the universe in a way that the world of Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish come together. While the idea of bringing Jadoo back is in place, the makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel for this one. Krrish as a franchise has a strong sci-fi backdrop and there has been a gradual significance of time through all the films. In Koi Mil Gaya, Rohit Mehra uses his father's equipment to communicate with Jadoo, whereas in Krrish, Rohit himself develops a Time Travel Machine, the object of interest. Time travel will be key to the story of Krrish 4."

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Taimur's movie date

Bollywood actress recently had a mid-week movie night with her son Taimur. The mother-son duo enjoyed their special treat sent by producer - ice cream. The actress took to her Instagram page and shared a glimpse with fans. Kareena shared a short video and showed the ice cream that her BFF Rhea sent her. The video also showed a note from Rhea to Bebo. Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Rheaaa!! #Amaze. Can't wait to dig in... Tim and I have a movie night with this ice cream tonight, girl. Disclaimer: This video will make all the ice cream lovers screaming for some! Check out at your own risk!"

Sonu Sood sells bread-eggs

Sonu Sood has emerged as one of the real heroes from Bollywood in the past two years. He has done yeoman service for India's marginalised whether it is making transport arrangements or providing medical care. The actor is keen to promote small businesses, which have been suffering in the pandemic. Sonu Sood made a video where we can see him on a bicycle selling bread, eggs, toast and pav. He said that this is like a supermarket that comes home with all the essentials. Fans dropped a number of hearts and fire emojis for him.

Minissha Lamba RECALLS her casting couch encounters

Minissha revealed that she has faced casting couch a few times in her acting career and what precautions she took to avoid unwanted sexual advances. She said that people used to approach her to meet for dinner to discuss films, but she was quick to pick the hint and instead asked them to set up a meeting in their office for further discussion. "I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, ‘Why don’t you meet for dinner? Let’s talk.’ And I am like, ‘No, why don’t we meet in the office? I don’t know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further.’ I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I have handled it in a way where I have pretended not to understand what you are saying,” Minissha told Siddharth Kannan.

Richa Chadha on Fukrey 3

It was officially announced earlier in April this year that Fukrey 3 was going on floors. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma themselves, who play Hunny and Choocha in the much-loved comic franchise, had taken to Instagram to make the announcement. Then the second COVID-19 wave struck, brought with it another round of lockdown, and everyone's plans went for a toss, including the that of the Fukrey team's. Now, Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban during an interview with BollywoodLife spoke about the return of the film. Opening up on when the shoot of Fukrey 3 may finally begin and what that means for its possible release date, Richa Chadha said, “Fukrey 3 will go on floors a little later than expected. We were supposed to start shooting in April, but, I think, it's only responsible to not shoot it immediately because we're now expecting a third wave (of coronavirus) and Fukrey has a lot of actors, a lot of crowd scenes, plenty of travel between Delhi and Bombay. I'm okay to wait – when our audience has waited for 4-5 years, they might as well wait for 3-4 months more, so that the entire cast stays safe. I don't think it's a very bad idea, we should all wait, so, sorry about that, guys, but as actors we can't even wear masks, and that becomes a problem. The film will definitely release only next year (2022).”