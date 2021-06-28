Trending Entertainment News Today – Hrithik Roshan teases fans by going shirtless; Twilight's official Twitter page changes its entire profile after BTS' Jin gives the fairytale franchise a shoutout

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. , BTS, Jin, Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal, , , , and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Do you think Pawandeep Rajan deserved winning the best performance of the episode title? Vote now

Twilight's official Twitter page changes its entire profile after BTS' Jin gives the fairytale franchise a shoutout

Both BTS and Twilight have a huge fanbase the world over, so imagine if one of its members even makes a passing reference to the other, what kind of effect that's going to have on one of the fandom's Well, that's exactly what happened when BTS' Kim Seok-jin aka Jin mentioned “Twilight”, when asked to name “some fairytales involving wolves” during a trivia talk-show-styled web series. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan CONFESSES he is in love; is it about Arunita Kanjilal? – watch video

Hrithik Roshan teases fans by going shirtless

Hrithik Roshan posted a shirtless picture in which he is flaunting muscular bare chest and a tanned look. "Good catch," he wrote as caption. The pic instantly got him many reactions.

Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan CONFESSES he is in love; is it about Arunita Kanjilal? – watch video

Indian Idol 12 will see another amazing episode in the upcoming week. It will be a monsoon special week and will be the special guest. We will see a lot of fun moments in the episode where Arunita Kanjilal is asked to make pakoras for . Shatrughan Sinha is seen saying some of his iconic dialogues. However, what grabbed everyone's attention from this promo was Pawandeep Rajan confessing that he is in love.

Kartik Aaryan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali begin work on Heera Mandi? Here's all the dope

Here comes a big and exciting news for Kartik Aaryan fans. The actor visited Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday, just a day after the filmmaker wrapped up starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. It seems like he is all set to hop on to his next project. There have been rumours in the past that Kartik is being considered to play a key role in Heera Mandi, which is also the maverick director's and the actor's OTT debut.

and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn looks like a spitting image of her mother in this stunning new pic

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has grown up to be a beautiful woman. She is known for taking the internet by storm with her breathtaking pictures. She has been one of the favourite star kids among the online fans. And her amazing transformation from a gawky kid to stunning fashionista has left everyone's eyes popped out. And yet again, Nysa has left her fans drooling over her beautiful looks with her stunning new picture.

