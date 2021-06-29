Trending Entertainment News Today – Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Athit Naik is now a cinematographer; Ishaan Khatter shares baby pic of rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Alaya F, , , , , , , Athit Naik, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn's next with Luv Ranjan, Krrish 4 and more Bollywood films which were announced over a year ago, but are yet to go on floors

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Athit Naik who played 's younger brother Shiv in is a cinematographer today

Remember Athit Naik who played the role of Preity Zinta's handicapped younger brother named Shiv Kapur in Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho? Well, the cute little boy has now grown up to be a handsome man. And just like Jhanak Shukla, who played Jia in the film, quit acting to become an archaeologist, Athit too has acting quit but taken his work behind the cameras. Also Read - RRR: THESE leaked pics of Ram Charan from the sets of SS Rajamouli's film SCREAM that an EPIC greater than Baahubali is in store

Read the full story here: Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Athit Naik who played Preity Zinta's younger brother Shiv in Kal Ho Naa Ho is a cinematographer today Also Read - Leaked: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and more actors' first ever audition tapes

Ishaan Khatter shares baby pic of rumoured girlfriend

Ishaan Khatter has shared a baby pic of his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. He called her his favourite yoga partner. He was having an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram.

Leaked: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and more actors' first ever audition tapes

We all know that it is difficult to get a golden opportunity in Bollywood. Right from doing hard work to keeping viewers entertained, a star has to do it all to remain in the news. Here are the audition videos of Bollywood celebs before they made it big in the film industry.

Read the full story here: Leaked: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and more actors' first ever audition tapes

SHOCKING! When Radhika Apte confessed she was made to have PHONE SEX while auditioning for THIS movie

Trust Radhika Apte to be at her candid best and she will never disappoint you a bit. Time and again, the actress has spoken about her personal and professional life without any filter. And perhaps this is one of her many qualities that separates her from other actresses in the industry. She is bold, she is beautiful and an intelligent and talented actress who has proved her mettle across various genres. She doesn't shy away from performing bold and intimate scenes if the script demands. And it was one such time when Radhika was asked to have phone sex while auditioning for Abhay Deol's dark and edgy film, Dev D, directed by .

Read the full story here: SHOCKING! When Radhika Apte confessed she was made to have PHONE SEX while auditioning for THIS Abhay Deol movie

Alaya F BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of dating Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary

's daughter Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan in . Ever since then she has been entertaining all with her sensational posts on social media. It was in the month of November 2019 that she had posted some pictures from her birthday bash. The pictures also had Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary in the frame. It led to the speculations of them being in a relationship. However, now, Alaya F has put these rumors to rest.

Read the full story here: Alaya F BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of dating Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary