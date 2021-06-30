Trending Entertainment News Today – Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal surviving in Indian Idol 12 due to their 'love angle'? Here’s what fans have to say; Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to cardiac arrest

It’s that time of the day when we bring to you the trending entertainment news. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhsihek Bachchan, Mandira Bedi, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor, Raj Kaushal, Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal, and others are a part of our top entertainment news today. So read on to know more about today’s newsmakers. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan quits Aankhen 2, director Abhinay Deo confirms the film being shelved after Big B's exit

Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal surviving in the show due to their 'love angle'? Here’s what fans have to say – view poll results

When it comes to Indian Idol, singing needs to be at its forefront, but the latest season, Indian Idol 12, has been surrounded by controversies and one of them is eliminations. Many fans felt that the recent eliminations were unfair. Recently, Sawai Bhatt and Anjali Gaikwad were shown the door and fans pointed out at why they didn’t deserve to be eliminated. Since the makers have time and again used Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s love angle on the show, there are various theories of the makers using this tactic to gain TRPs. No one knows whether they really have something going on between them, but the makers keep highlighting their bond to gain attention. It made us ask fans if they think Indian Idol 12 makers are deliberately not eliminating Pawandeep Rajan or Arunita Kanjilal to keep exploiting their love angle. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna gushes over her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun; here's what she has to say

Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to cardiac arrest

Popular actress and TV personality Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal died due to a cardiac arrest. The actress lost her husband on June 30, 2021, early morning. The filmmaker was at home when he suffered a heart attack. The news of his death has come as a shock as on Sunday (June 27) the couple was seen partying with their industry friends.

Abhishek Bachchan shares a meme of himself to shut down trolls

Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility!#WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay pic.twitter.com/dpJv7Am9Ta — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 30, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan shared a meme featuring himself on the occasion of World Social Media Day. It was a reply to trolls who spread negativity. “Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility! #WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay,” his post was captioned.

Taapsee Pannu strongly defends Kareena Kapoor Khan for demanding Rs 12 crore to play Sita in a film

It was recently reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan has asked for Rs. 12 crore to play Sita in Alaukik Desai's upcoming mythological film Sita – The Incarnation, based on the epic, Ramayan. As soon as the news came out, people began trolling her mercilessly saying that Kareena is ineligible because she married Saif. People also questioned the reason behind asking for a large acting fee to play Sita in the film. But Kareena has found support in Taapsee Pannu who has strongly defended the actress' demand of a hefty fee for acting in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan quits Aankhen 2, director Abhinay Deo confirms the film being shelved after Big B's exit

Aankhen 2 has been going through serious ups and downs ever since it was announced in 2016 on a grand scale. The sequel to the 2002 heist thriller Aankhen, directed by Anees Bazmee, was first announced with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Regina Cassandra at a press conference. But the film did not go on floor. And while the reports of the movie being shelved have been doing the rounds of the industry, Abhinay Deo who was supposed to direct Aankhen 2 has confirmed that the film has been shelved after Amitabh Bachchan's exit.

