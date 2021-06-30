Trending Entertainment News Today – Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal surviving in Indian Idol 12 due to their 'love angle'? Here’s what fans have to say; Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to cardiac arrest

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhsihek Bachchan, Mandira Bedi, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor, Raj Kaushal, Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal and others are a part of our top entertainment news today.