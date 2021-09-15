It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From finally bagging the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai’s The Incarnation Sita to making a cringe face after looking at 's Met Gala 2021 look, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Why do Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan NEVER speak up about important issues? Naseeruddin Shah REVEALS the real reason

It’s Official! Kangana Ranaut to play the role of Goddess Sita in Alaukik Desai’s The Incarnation Sita

The Incarnation Sita will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. A few days ago, it was reported that Kangana had been approached by writer VIjayendra Prasad to play Sita in a film. The reports have turned out to be correct. Also Read - Bollywood stars and their WHOPPING pay for endorsements will leave you speechless

Read the full story here: It’s Official! Kangana Ranaut to play the role of Goddess Sita in Alaukik Desai’s The Incarnation Sita Also Read - When Aamir Khan aka Mr Perfectionist delivered the biggest FLOPS of all times

Why do , and NEVER speak up about important issues? REVEALS the real reason

Naseeruddin Shah cleared the fact that he never felt discriminated in the industry. However, he mentioned that those who speak their minds are often harassed.

Read the full story here: Why do Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan NEVER speak up about important issues? Naseeruddin Shah REVEALS the real reason

Shah Rukh Khan to give the BIGGEST flop of his career? This viral meme suggests so

While Shah Rukh Khan fans are excited about the superstar's line up of films, her haters and trollers are having a great time making fun of his latest collaboration.

Read the full story here: Shah Rukh Khan to give Rajkumar Hirani the BIGGEST flop of his career? This viral meme suggests so

defamation case: 'Arrest warrant will be issued against Kangana Ranaut if she again skips the next hearing,' says the court

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer submitted a medical certificate before the court and said the actor has been traveling for the promotion of her film and has developed COVID-19 symptoms. However, Javed Akhtar's lawyer said this is an orchestrated tactic to delay the case proceedings.

Read the full story here: Javed Akhtar defamation case: 'Arrest warrant will be issued against Kangana Ranaut if she again skips the next hearing,' says the court

O Saiyyonii song out: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's sweet chemistry is unmissable – watch

Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's song O Saiyyonni composed and written by Himmesh Reshammiya is out now.

Read the full story here: O Saiyyonii song out: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's sweet chemistry is unmissable – watch

Met Gala 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction to Kim Kardashian's outfit is all of us

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared Kim Kardashian's look from the red carpet of Met Gala 2021. She had a question that resonated with a lot of people and their thoughts.

Read the full story here: Met Gala 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction to Kim Kardashian's outfit is all of us

WOW! and purchase a lavish bungalow in Alibaug - Read deets

Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are investing in real estate. Yes, the two have recently purchased a luxurious holiday home in Alibaug.

Read the full story here: WOW! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone purchase a lavish bungalow in Alibaug - Read deets