Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut bags Sita's role amid fee hike debate; Kareena Kapoor Khan cringes over Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look

From Kangana Ranaut finally bagging the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai's The Incarnation Sita to Kareena Kapoor Khan making a cringe face after looking at Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 look, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.