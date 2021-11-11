It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From once again stirring up a controversy by saying 'India got freedom in 2014' to 's ex girlfriend Harleen Sethi reacting to his wedding with , here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - 11 soon-to-be married celeb couples who are constantly making headlines for all things related to their Big Fat Bollywood Shaadi

Vicky Kaushal's former girlfriend Harleen Sethi's friend reveals what the actress is feeling about her ex's impending wedding with Katrina Kaif

The biggest headline that is dominating Bollywood is the upcoming wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. After being together for more than two years, the two are reportedly tying the knot in a super luxurious heritage property, Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area. There is immense excitement on every small detail of the wedding right from the number of invitees to what the bride will wear. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to perform a couple dance at BFF Anushka Ranjan’s wedding with Aditya Seal? [Exclusive]

EXPLOSIVE: exposes the dirtiest secrets of Bollywood stars and filmmakers

Mallika Sherawat is one actress who doesn't mince any words when it comes to certain controversial topics. In an interview, she shared an incident with a producer.

Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence on uproar over her controversial ‘India got freedom in 2014’ comment

Kangana Ranaut recently said that 'the freedom we got in 1947 was a 'bheek', the citizen of India got real freedom in 2014.' Her comment has sparked a fresh controversy.

Trolls pass lewd comments at as she tells paparazzi 'Lele bhai' upon her arrival at the Mumbai airport

Shilpa Shetty appeared quite frustrated but still obliged the shutterbugs and was heard saying, 'Lele bhai.' Soon nasty trolls started passing lewd remarks at her.

box office collection day 6: and Katrina Kaif's cop drama remains stable after crossing Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's cop drama Sooryavanshi has been receiving a roaring response since day one of its release. The directorial remained stable on day 6 as well and managed to mint money in double figures.

and to perform a couple dance at BFF Anushka Ranjan’s wedding with ? [Exclusive]

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be attending the actress' BFF, Anushka Rajan and Aditya Seal's wedding this month. And here's an exciting dope about Alia's special gift for her bestie.

