Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut says 'India got freedom in 2014'; Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi reacts to his wedding with Katrina Kaif and more

From Kangana Ranaut once again stirring up a controversy by saying 'India got freedom in 2014' to Vicky Kaushal's ex girlfriend Harleen Sethi reacting to his wedding with Katrina Kaif, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.