The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day.

Koffee With Karan 7, Ep 1: on 's exes, 's suhaagraat, KJo on being called GayJo and more

From Alia talking about Ranbir's exes to Ranveer having sex on his suhaagraat, quickies in vanity van to KJo opening up about being called GayJo, Koffee With Karan 7 has spiced things up. Take a look at the highlight moments from the first episode.

Hrithik Roshan clicks a gorgeous portrait of Saba Azad in Paris

It seems like Hrithik Roshan and Saba azad went on a romantic coffee date in Paris and the Vikram Vedha actor couldn't resist himself from capturing Saba's beauty in his lens.

Raj Babbar sentenced to two-year jail term in a 1996 case

Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar was found guilty of interfering in government duties and roughing up a government officer during the 1996 Lok Sabha elections. The MP/MLA court in Lucknow has sentenced him to two-year jail term. Check out full story here.

gets compared with Uorfi Javed for her latest appearance

Nora Fatehi once again becomes the soft target for trolls and gets compared with Uorfi Javed for her latest appearance. Check out full story here.

Kangana Ranaut is tired of waking up everyday to hundreds of articles on Dhaakad being a flop

It came as a real shocker when Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad managed to earn an embarassing figure of just Rs 2.58 crore against its monumental reported budget of Rs 85 crore. She is now tired of waking up everyday to hundreds of articles on Dhaakad being a flop. Check out full story here.

Tiger 3: looks all set to challenge ; shares video of his beastly workout session

Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi bulks up at the gym leaving fans awestruck with his hot bod. Salman Khan fans feel the Tiger 3 clash will be epic. Check out full story here.