It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From urging Maharashtra government to open theatres to save the dying Hindi film industry to Tiger Shroff answering a fan question if is a better dancer, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Sidharth Shukla once expressed his desire to become a dad to BB 14 Toofani seniors and Gauahar Khan - read deets

Late actor Sidharth Shukla once said, 'I want to be a father and I know I will be the best father'.

Thalaivii actress Kangana Ranaut urges Maharashtra government to open theatres and save the film industry from 'dying'

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming film "Thalaivii", actress Kangana Ranaut has urged the Maharashtra government to allow theatres to open up and "save" the film industry from "dying".

Fan asks Tiger Shroff if Hrithik Roshan is a better dancer; here's what the Ganapath actor replied

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff shared screen space in 2019's where they grooved together on Jai Jai Shiv Shankar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce: Did unknowingly drop a MAJOR HINT about trouble in ChaySam's paradise?

Samantha - Naga Chaitanya divorce rumours are not dying down anytime soon as fans get newer reasons to speculate that all is not well between their favourite star couple.

BTS: and Samantha Akkineni's kissing scene in Rangasthalam - Here's how director convinced the two stars

As per Rangasthalam director Sukumar, the kissing scene of Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni was very useful in understanding the depth of love between the lead characters in the film.

: stuns with her weight loss transformation; REVEALS how she lost 15 kilos in 10 months

Revealing how she has gone from weighing 91 kgs to 76 kgs, Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show fame said that she would avoid eating anything after 7 pm and till 12 pm the next day.

