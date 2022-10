It was a busy Monday for Bollywood folks. From bidding goodbye to Twitter because of negativity to Shehnaaz Gill protecting herself from a male fan who tried to grab her, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Shehnaaz Gill protects herself

As Shehnaaz Gill was exiting the airport and obliging to selfies, a male fan tried to grab her while clicking a picture. However, she protected herself in the most dignified way. Check out full story here.

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to 's wedding

At the trailer launch of Phone Bhoot, Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a witty response to becoming sad after Katrina Kaif decided to marry . Check out full story here.

Karan Johar deletes his Twitter account

Karan Johar, who has been brutally trolled every now and then, shocked fans when he deleted his Twitter account because of constant negativity. Check out full story here.

Sidharth Malhotra and grab eyeballs

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been rumoured to be dating, made a joint appearance at Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash. Check out full story here.

Katrina Kaif shuts down pregnancy rumours

Katrina Kaif made a stunning appearance at Phone Bhoot trailer lauch wearing a floral pant suit and shut pregancy rumours in style. Check out full story here.