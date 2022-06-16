The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Karan Johar breaking his silence on reports that claimed his 50th birthday bash was Covid-19 super-spreader to Aashram 3 fame Esha Gupta being advised to get fairness injections and nose sharpened, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake: After Vikram, Suriya confirms another cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika?
Is Anushka Sharma expecting a second child with Virat Kohli? Will Vamika Kohli get a sibling soon? Why did the Chakda 'Xpress actress visit the hospital?
Aashram 3's Esha Gupta was SHOCKINGLY advised to get fairness injections, nose sharpened
Esha Gupta is a bombshell of an actress. Recently seen in Aashram 3 co-starring Bobby Deol, the actress once revealed that she was asked to get fairness treatment and her nose sharpened.
Karan Johar feels victimised after his 50th birthday bash gets dubbed as Covid-19 super-spreader
Karan Johar has finally reacted to the allegations of his 50th birthday bash being dubbed as Covid-19 hotspot. It was reported that over 50-55 guests were infected with the virus after several celebrities attended the bash.
Brahmastra trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's fees, budget, roles all biggies are playing and more crucial details
Ayan Mukherji's directorial Brahmastra stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in main roles. The fantasy-drama film will release in theatres on September 9 this year.
B Praak's second baby dies at birth
B Praak and his wife Meera were supposed to welcome their second child but unfortunately, their newborn baby couldn't survive.
Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake: After Vikram, Suriya confirms another cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer
After appearing in a powerful cameo in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, Suriya has confirmed another cameo in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
