The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From revealing he tried to have sex on an airplane to become a member of the Mile High Club to getting brutally trolled for being spotted in a drunken state, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Netizens declare Khushi Kapoor as 'drunk'

Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted with Nysa Devgn and other friends while making an exit after a party. However, she got trolled for being spotted in a drunken state. Check out full story here.

Karan Johar came close to having sex on a plane

Karan Johar revealed on Koffee With Karan 7 that he tried to have sex on a plane but there was an oops moment too. His revelation left and Tiger Shroff in disbelief. Check out full story here.

Advertisement

rejects 2

Hrithik Roshan has refused to be a part of Brahmastra 2, which was offered by Karan Johar and . Instead, he chose to go ahead with other two sci-fi films and Ramayana. Check out full story here.

, Karan Johar trolled for Brahmastra actress' upcoming baby for promotions

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt received massive flak for allegedly using the Brahmastra actress' upcoming baby to promote their upcoming film. Karan asked Alia to show the note 'baby on board' to the audience at the Brahmastra pre-release event. Check out full story here.

upset with Liger failure

Liger failure has taken a toll on Vijay Deverakonda who has had high hopes on his big Bollywood debut. The movie has joined the list of disasters including 's Laal Singh Chaddha, 's Raksha Bandhan, 's Dhaakad and 's Dobaaraa. Check out full story here.