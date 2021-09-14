It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From breaking her silence on being trolled for hiking fee to play Sita to responding to a troll who called him and daughter 'shameless', here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Anil Kapoor's RESPONSE to troll who called him and daughter Sonam Kapoor 'shameless' wins hearts

Anil Kapoor's RESPONSE to troll who called him and daughter Sonam Kapoor 'shameless' wins hearts

As they sat down for a chat on Pinch 2, showed Anil Kapoor a mean comment directed towards him and his daughter Sonam Kapoor. Also Read - Sridevi in ChaalBaaz, Madhuri Dixit in Beta, Nargis in Mother India and other Bollywood heroines who completely overshadowed their top male co-stars – view pics

REVEALS why she disowned her father's name and adopted her mother's name 'Sherawat'

Mallika Sherawat said that her family was appalled by her decision to become an actress. Her father strongly objected to it and said that he would disown her as she will ruin the family name.

's cold reaction to 's Love Story trailer adds more fuel to divorce rumours – view tweet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction to Love Story trailer certainly made her fans even more restless about her marriage with Naga hitting a rocky patch.

Thalaivii box office collection day 3: starrer records dull first weekend across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Thalaivii's box office collections remained dull across its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions, displaying how Kangana Ranaut's biopic has failed to make an impact in theatres across the board

Kareena Kapoor Khan FINALLY breaks silence on getting trolled for fee hike to play Sita; makes a strong statement

In a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about the controversy revolving around her fee hike to play Sita in a mythological drama.

