Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh enjoys nap time in Maldives, Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan's ugly gender fight on Bigg Boss OTT and more

From Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son Jeh enjoying his nap time in Maldives to Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan's ugly gender fight on Bigg Boss OTT, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.