It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's second son Jeh enjoying his nap time in Maldives to Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan's ugly gender fight on Bigg Boss OTT, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'Boss Man hai to baap ban gaye hai mere?' Akshara Singh yells at Zeeshan Khan who responds, 'Daire me raho'; fans stand divided in this 'Man vs Woman' fight – view tweets

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a pic of Jeh enjoying his nap time in Maldives and it's all things adorable

Kareena Kapoor Khan zoomed off to Maldives to celebrate hubby Saif Ali Khan's birthday. Sons and Jeh Ali Khan are also with them. On Saif's birthday, the actress had treated her fans with a sweet family picture. Now, Kareena has shared another picture that sees little Jeh sleeping in her arms. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Is Akshara Singh getting jealous of Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin's growing closeness?

Who leaked info about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's secret engagement?

Was the Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal engagement rumour leaked with a purpose? Read on to know where did this masaledaar gup came from.

SHOCKING! gets slapped with a legal notice of Rs 10 crore by a scriptwriter who alleges false promises, harassment and intimidation

In a shocking piece of development, Randeep Hooda has been reportedly slapped by a legal notice from a Bollywood scriptwriter . She has said that he did not deliver on his promises and even threatened her. Priya Sharma has also named his team in her legal suit.

Bigg Boss OTT: 'Boss Man hai to baap ban gaye hai mere?' Akshara Singh yells at Zeeshan Khan who responds, 'Daire me raho'; fans stand divided in this 'Man vs Woman' fight – view tweets

An intense and ugly fight has taken place between Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. It all happened when the new Boss Man of the house, Zeeshan, was alloting duties to the housemates. Akshara was apparently feeling low and said that she will do the cleaning later. And it was this moment when Akshara and Zeeshan locked horns with each other. And soon their heated argument turned into a fight between the two genders.

Fans DISCOVER KISSING during a throwback trip! Can you spot the lovey-dovey pic too?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fans just discovered an unseen mushy moment between the two and now, they cannot keep calm about it. Can you spot their picture too?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant RJ Malishka asks Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra for jaadoo ki jhappi; ANGRY netizens react, 'Cheap as cheap can get' – read tweets

India's Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra is the toast of the town. He is the new heartthrob of the nation. We know that he is blessed with good looks as well. The young man did an interview with a radio station. He was being interviewed by RJ Malishka. As we know, she is a famous radio personality. She has been part of TV shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as well. It seems she asked Neeraj Chopra for a jaadoo ki jhappi after the interview. This left the sportsman rather embarrassed. He politely replied, "Aapko Dur Se Hi Namaste."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim LASH OUT at trolls saying the actress has become a 'naukrani' of the house

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have slammed people who disrespected their father and also called the former the naukrani of the house.

Super Dancer 4: returns to the show on an auspicious note, post Raj Kundra's arrest

Shilpa Shetty has returned to the judge's seat for Super Dancer 4. After the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra, the actress had not appeared on the sets.

