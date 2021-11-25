Trending Entertainment News Today: Kartik Aaryan lost Mr and Mrs because of Janhvi Kapoor; Neha Kakkar locks lips with Rohanpreet Singh and more

From reports of Kartik Aaryan losing Mr and Mrs Mahi to Rajkummar Rao because of his fallout with Janhvi Kapoor to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh passionately locking lips in front of the Eiffel Tower, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.