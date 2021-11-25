It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From reports of Kartik Aaryan losing Mr and Mrs Mahi to Rajkummar Rao because of his fallout with Janhvi Kapoor to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh passionately locking lips in front of the Eiffel Tower, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Tadap: Milan Luthria reveals debutant Ahan Shetty is totally different from his father Suniel Shetty; here's why [EXCLUSIVE]
Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan opens up about being compared to a young Amrita Singh in the Aanand L. Rai film
Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and directed by Aanand L. Rai. It's set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy and others that will make you laugh like you haven't in ages
Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan opens up about being compared to a young Amrita Singh in the Aanand L. Rai film
Post Dostana 2 fiasco, did Kartik Aaryan just lose Mr and Mrs Mahi to Rajkummar Rao due to his fallout with Janhvi Kapoor? Deets inside
Earlier, it was reported that Kartik ended his friendship with co-star Janhvi Kapoor in January. Their fallout apparently made Kartik quite uncomfortable on Dostana 2 sets.
Post Dostana 2 fiasco, did Kartik Aaryan just lose Mr and Mrs Mahi to Rajkummar Rao due to his fallout with Janhvi Kapoor? Deets inside
When KRK made shocking predictions about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's marriage, 'they will get separated within 15 years'
After giving out bold comments on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce, KRK once predicted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.
When KRK made shocking predictions about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's marriage, 'they will get separated within 15 years'
Tadap: Milan Luthria reveals debutant Ahan Shetty is totally different from his father Suniel Shetty; here's why [EXCLUSIVE]
In a candid chat with BollywoodLife, Milan Luthria showered praise of debutant and Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.
Tadap: Milan Luthria reveals debutant Ahan Shetty is totally different from his father Suniel Shetty; here's why [EXCLUSIVE]
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh lock lips in front of the Eiffel Tower; Tony Kakkar calls it 'Picture of the Year'
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh share a kiss in front of one of the world's love landmarks, Paris' Eiffel Tower. Take a look at pics and videos
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh lock lips in front of the Eiffel Tower; Tony Kakkar calls it 'Picture of the Year'
