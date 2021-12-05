The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From refusing to talk about his ouster from 's Dostana 2 to details of and 's registered marriage, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's hot gym shorts stealing the thunder from uncle Anil Kapoor's post workout pics; the latter says, 'They only want Janhvi's pics'

's hot gym shorts stealing the thunder from uncle 's post workout pics; the latter says, 'They only want Janhvi's pics'

At a recent event, Anil Kapoor says no one has any interest in his gym pics, they only want pictures of Janhvi Kapoor in her gym shorts Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rupali Ganguly calls Gaurav Khanna 'National Crush', Salman Khan raps Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and more

Read the full story here: Janhvi Kapoor's hot gym shorts stealing the thunder from uncle Anil Kapoor's post workout pics; the latter says, 'They only want Janhvi's pics' Also Read - Kartik Aaryan refuses to comment on his ouster from Karan Johar's Dostana 2; says, 'I am not a part of any Bollywood camp'

Kartik Aaryan refuses to comment on his ouster from Karan Johar's Dostana 2; says, 'I am not a part of any Bollywood camp'

When Kartik Aaryan was asked to comment on his controversial ouster from Dostana 2, he continued to remain tight-lipped but shared his views on Bollywood camps.

Read the full story here: Kartik Aaryan refuses to comment on his ouster from Karan Johar's Dostana 2; says, 'I am not a part of any Bollywood camp'

Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif have a registered marriage in absence of the groom's parents?

Last night Vicky Kaushal dropped by Katrina Kaif's residence. Reports surfaced yesterday saying that the two were getting having their registered wedding on #rd December. However, Vicky parents weren't seen about.

Read the full story here: Did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif have a registered marriage in absence of the groom's parents?

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter 's 'last day' in New York was bold and sunkissed [PIC]

Suhana Khan is now coming back to India. A couple of hours ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's gorgeous young belle had shared a post of her 'last day' in New York.

Read the full story here: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's 'last day' in New York was bold and sunkissed [PIC]

Aly Goni to get married with soon? Here's what we know

The wedding season is here. We all know that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married, and now, it looks like TV's favourite jodi Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin might also tie the knot soon.

Read the full story here: Aly Goni to get married with Jasmin Bhasin soon? Here's what we know