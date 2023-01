Waiting for your daily dose of entertainment news? It's here. Bollywood celebrities remained to rule the headlines today and so did South Indian stars. From Kartik Aaryan to Janhvi Kapoor - many made it to the headlines. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shakuntalam trailer was unveiled today and fans are in love with it. From TV, Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 and its contestants also took up space in the news circuit. So take a look at all the top updates here. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's fight, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt show baby Raha's pics and more

turns producer

As per the latest updates, Kartik Aaryan has turned producer for his upcoming Shehzada. A source close to the project stated that since the film encountered a financial crisis, Kartik Aaryan came on board as a co-producer. He even offered to forgo his remuneration but then he was offered to be one of the producers.

gets uncomfortable in the latest video

A video of Janhvi Kapoor went viral on social media that has her posing with her fans. However, fans feel that she was a tad bit uncomfortable as a fan got too close to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Tiger Shroff’s stunt glimpse from

The dashing star is next going to be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Pooja Entertainment shared some glimpses of the high-octane stunts from the film. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Entertainment (@pooja_ent)

Kuttey: Here is what you can expect from 'Mehfil - E - KHAAS'

The music launch of Kuttey starring , Tabu and others is going to happen soon. A concert is held that will see performances by and Vishal Bharadwaj. Gulzar will perform on Azaadi, a poetry, Vishal Bharadwaj will perform on songs from , Rekha Bharadwaj will perform on Namak Ishq Ka and much more.

's Shaakuntalam trailer impresses all

The trailer of Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu was unveiled today. Fans are in love with Samantha's performance in the trailer. Many stars also gave a shout out to the diva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Bigg Boss 16 shocking nominations

As per the latest updates, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and have been nominated for eliminations for this week. The twist came in as family members like , Shiv Thakare's mothers and others took part in nominations.

Family pic of Kohli's goes viral

Virat Kohli took to his social media handles to share a perfect family picture with Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. It went viral in no time. Take a look at it below:

Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan ???‍♂️❤️ pic.twitter.com/FuOGkjkBYD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 9, 2023

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.