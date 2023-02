Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada has hit the marquee. The film has been making noise as it is the official remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Karan Kundrra was asked about his wedding with Tejasswi Prakash and he had the best reply. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Shehzada Kartik Aaryan continues with the tradition; visits Siddhivinayak temple as his film hits theatres [VIEW PICS]

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada gets mixed reviews

Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in leading roles has released today. The movie has got average ratings from critics. While many have praised Kartik Aaryan and his comedy quotient, others feel it is poor copy of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Even reviews on social media are divided. Rohit Dhawan is the director of Shehzada. Also Read - Shehzada Public Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon new movie fails to impress; audience call it 'Timepass'

Pushpa 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects offer for a song despite huge fee

Pushpa song Oo Antava was a chartbuster. It seems filmmaker Sukumar is very keen to have one more song featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Pushpa 2. But the actress is not keen to do special songs at this point in her career. It seems the makers are ready to offer her as much as Rs five crores.

BTS: J-Hope's Jack In The Box Documentary gets stellar response

Today, Disney and Hotstar released J-Hope's Jack In The Box documentary. It charts J-Hope's whole experience of embarking on a solo career. We see what went behind the making of the album, as well as his preparations for Lollapalooza Chicago in June 2022. The best gift was hearing his mom's voice on the show. Mother and son have a great bond.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to get married in March

Karan Kundrra had gone to some radio station for the promotions of Tere Ishq Main Ghayal. When asked about his wedding he said he would marry Tejasswi Prakash any time but she is very busy. He even joked that he would get hitched on any set in Film City.

Farzi breaks records for viewership on Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi has made record viewership for Amazon Prime Video. It is on the trending list of many nations. Critics have also given the show stellar reviews.

