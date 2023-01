Among the biggest news from the world of showbiz, RRR winning big at Golden Globes 2023. Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada remained to be at the top of the headlines. The actor dropped the trailer release date and his fans are unable to keep calm. Further, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Varisu released in the theatres today. Sadly, it became a victim of piracy. Bigg Boss 16 and its contestants remained to rule the TV entertainment space. Scroll on to get full updates. Also Read - Varisu Full Movie Leaked online: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna new film on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more for free

SS Rajamouli's RRR wins big at Golden Globes 2023

It was a proud moment for all today as Naatu Naatu from RRR starring and Jr NTR won an award at Golden Globes 2023. The team was in LA to collect the prestigious award and even congratulated them. Also Read - Varisu vs Thunivu first day box office collection prediction: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film to BEAT Ajith starrer on opening day?

Shehzada trailer release date

Today, 's fans were in for a treat as the trailer release date of Shehzada was revealed. The trailer will be revealed on January 12 and fans are quite excited. 'Shehzada Aa Raha Hai' trended on the top on Twitter. Also Read - After Varisu star Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan divorce rumours go viral

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets trolled

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father has entered the house during the family week. In the promos, it was seen that the father-daughter duo have an argument. As Nimrit's father asks her to play solo, she argues with him and for the same, she got trolled on social media. She gets judged for going against her father.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba first official poster out

The first official poster of 's film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was released today. It features Taapsee Pannu's back profile on the poster while the film will also star .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Varisu movie leaked

Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's new movie Varisu made it to the theatres today and opened to rave reviews. However, it became a victim of piracy. As per reports, the film got leaked online on many torrent sites.

Virat Kohli and wish their daughter

Today, as Vamika celebrated her second birthday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their social media accounts to share sweet pictures of their little one and pen sweet messages for them.