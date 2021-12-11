The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's close friend revealing she almost teared up at 's heartfelt speech right after the varmala ceremony to and gearing up to attend Mukesh Ambani's grandson's Prithvi Ambani's first birthday celebration, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - From Salman Khan's Tere Naam to Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: 9 unfinished love stories that made you cry a river

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride almost teared up at groom's heartfelt speech right after the varmala ceremony - Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue was heavily guarded with strict restrictions for guests. However, a close friend of Katrina revealed that the bride almost teared up at Vicky's heartfelt speech right after the varmala ceremony. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Newlyweds send special note to those who could not attend; here's the SNEAK PEEK of the hamper

's cute birthday wish for Zaheer Iqbal and his quirky reply to her make fans wonder if they are making it official – deets inside

Sonakshi Sinha called Zaheer Iqbal the most annoying and amazing human being on the planet with a hashtag 'Best Best Friend.'

When was asked why does she wears weird lipsticks and walks n*aked at award shows by her friends

Naagin star Nia Sharma recently opened up about the weird questions that she had to brace.

Mukesh Ambani’s Grandson Prithvi Ambani’s First Birthday: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to attend; Arijit Singh to do a special performance

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani turns 1 on December 10 and his grandfather has big plans to celebrate this special day.

Say What! 's loss becomes Rashmika Mandanna's BIG Win; here's how

Rashmika Mandanna is considered a National crush. She has become the most popular and liked celebrity across the globe. And now slowly is all set to make her mark in Bollywood as well. The actress will be launched in Bollywood along with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu that features as well.

