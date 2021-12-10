The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From and finally tying the knot in Rajasthan to RRR trailer setting the benchmark with Jr NTR and 's high-octane action sequences, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal are now man and wife; fans send sympathy and love for Salman Khan - read tweets

RRR trailer: SS Rajamouli is all set to bring a GRANDEUR on the big screen with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and

The much-awaited trailer of SS Rajamouli's RRR has been released, and as expected, it is fantastic. The movie starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn will release on 7th January 2022. Also Read - Unrecognisable School-College pictures of Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra and 7 more actresses will leave you zapped [VIEW HERE]

Read the full story here: RRR trailer: SS Rajamouli is all set to bring a GRANDEUR on the big screen with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn Also Read - Anushka Sharma wishes Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif; confirms they are turning neighbours in the most hilarious way

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal First wedding photos out and you just cannot get over how gorgeous they look together

Viral Pics From Katrina Kaif's Wedding, Mehendi out and the couple looks truly made for each other.

Read the full story here: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal First wedding photos out and you just cannot get over how gorgeous they look together

and Haarsh Limbachiyaa expecting their first child? Comedian shares update

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who have been married for over 3 years now, are expecting their first child.

Read the full story here: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa expecting their first child? Comedian shares update

The Matrix Resurrections: will play grown-up sati, fans feel it's the perfect role she could get

Details of Priyanka Chopra's role as the grown-up Sati are out and fans are in frenzy! Check out all the interesting aspects of her role.

Read the full story here: The Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra will play grown-up sati, fans feel it's the perfect role she could get

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: ’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma REVEALS why they are not attending the shaadi

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married today. Everyone is keen to know whether Salman Khan or his family will be attending the wedding. Recently, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma clarified that they are not attending the shaadi. Read on to know why...

Read the full story here: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma REVEALS why they are not attending the shaadi

Shehnaaz Gill takes the third spot after Neeraj Chopra and to be Most-searched personalities of 2021 on Google India

Shehnaaz Gill joins the likes of Olympic gold winner Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan and Raj Kundra on the Most-searched personalities of 2021 on Google India.

Read the full story here: Shehnaaz Gill takes the third spot after Neeraj Chopra and Aryan Khan to be Most-searched personalities of 2021 on Google India