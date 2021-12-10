Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the knot; RRR trailer see Jr NTR and Ram Charan high on action and more

From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally tying the knot in Rajasthan to RRR trailer setting the benchmark with Jr NTR and Ram Charan's high-octane action sequences, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss.