It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From 's sister saying that the Uri actor's wedding with are just rumours to sparking nose job rumours with her appearance at 's Antim screening, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

'Ruined her face': Disha Patani sparks nose job rumours at Salman Khan's Antim screening

Netizens felt something was unusual in the way Disha Patani looked as she posed at Salman Khan's Antim screening.

Antim Box Office Day 1 early estimate: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer sees housefull shows pan-India; eyes very good opening

Antim has shown what largely positive reviews and raw star power of a superstar like Salman Khan can achieve. As per our well-placed trade sources, the directorial, headlined by Aayush Sharma, saw occupancy spike to 70-80% noon onward, with evening shows going and night shows going housefull pan-India

draws flak for her 'successful acting career' dig at Nick Jonas; fans defend her, 'She literally has more followers from Bollywood alone'

Priyanka Chopra was seen taking a royal dig at Nick Jonas saying that she has taught him 'what a successful acting career looks like.' But her remark didn't down well with a certain section of the online audience.

WHAT! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding is NOT happening? Everything a rumour? Uri actor's family's BIG REVEAL

There is strong buzz that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot between December 7 to December 9.

Antim: Aayush Sharma RECALLS the horrible trolling after ; says, 'People said Salman Khan should have launched a dog instead' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Aayush Sharma has opened up in depth about the more horrible things trolls have remarked about him ever since Loveyatri and how he has filtered out all the noise till the release of Antim

