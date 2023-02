Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in Udaipur. The two had a Christian ceremony with her side of the family flying in from Serbia. BTS of Besharam Rang has gone viral with Deepika Padukone giving a hug to AbRam. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Pathaan diva Deepika Padukone hugs Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam; BTS of Besharam Rang goes viral

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are now married in Udaipur Also Read - Pathaan craze at its peak: Tanzanian star Kili Paul croons Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang with sister; leaves netizens impressed [WATCH]

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are now married in a white wedding. The venue was the stunning Jaisamand Resort Hotel of Udaipur. It is on an island. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty attended the wedding. The model looked stunning in a white gown. Her family from Serbia had flown down for the wedding. Also Read - Pathaan meets BTS: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone song Besharam Rang gets a Dynamite version [Watch]

Katrina Kaif reveals she would check Vicky Kaushal's phone

Katrina Kaif has revealed in a candid interview with Mini Mathur that she would check the phone of Vicky Kaushal in the past. But now she does not do all that. She also admitted that she has cried in public bathrooms and drunk dialed exes too. Some months back, Vicky Kaushal had said that she had been very hurt from her former relationships and he did not wish to cause her any more pain in life.

Prateik Babbar makes his relationship with Priya Banerjee official

Prateik Babbar has made his relationship with Priya Banerjee official on Instagram. Both of them have got PB inked on them. In the past, he had got Amy Jackson's name tattooed. It seems they met via common friends. He has introduced her to his family as well.

Deepika Padukone's moment with AbRam from Besharam Rang BTS is viral

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan shot in some of the most exotic locales of Spain for the song Besharam Rang. In a BTS released by Yash Raj Films one can see that AbRam was also there on the sets. The superstar said he got his family over for a holiday. Deepika Padukone is seen hugging AbRam.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar wishes Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has wished Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day. The alleged conman when he was being taken out of the agency was hounded by reporters. He said that he does not wish to comment anything on Jacqueline Fernandez. He said she has her reasons for turning witness in his case. Sukesh said that when you love someone you want to protect that person.

BTS: Min Yoongi aka SUGA announces a tour

BTS member Min Yoongi has announced a world tour. He also came live on Weverse for some time. The rapper, singer and music composer will be touring the US, Asia, Japan and Korea. This is perfect Valentine's Day gift for ARMYs.