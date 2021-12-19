The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From joining for Tiger 3 shoot in Delhi to missing her babies Jeh and Taimur during quarantine, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: 'Ho kaun tum?' Salman Khan SLAMS Ritesh for misbehaving with Rakhi Sawant

Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif to join Salman Khan in Delhi for her first shooting schedule post marriage – tight security expected; DEETS inside

Since Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be shooting for crucial scenes of Tiger 3 at real locations, a high-level security will be in place to avoid any leaks from the set. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Akshay Kumar makes fun of Krushna Abhishek-Govinda fight, Erica Fernandes’ tribute to her ‘better halves’ and more

Read the full story here: Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif to join Salman Khan in Delhi for her first shooting schedule post marriage – tight security expected; DEETS inside Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan shakes a leg with Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor on Weekend Ka Vaar – see pics

The Kapil Sharma Show: takes a royal dig at Krushna Abhishek's fallout with Chi Chi Mama Govinda

When Akshay Kumar recently graced the show to promote his upcoming film Atrangi Re with , the Atrangi Re actor teased Krushna Abhishek about his ongoing feud with Govinda.

Read the full story here: The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar takes a royal dig at Krushna Abhishek's fallout with Chi Chi Mama Govinda

Vicky Kaushal returns to shoot post wedding; fans curious about Katrina Kaif's whereabouts ask, 'Bhabhi kidhar hai?'

It looks like all the publicity and hype surrounding their wedding have not overwhelmed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal one bit, and thankfully so, with the new groom heading off to work earlier today, resuming life as usual

Read the full story here: Vicky Kaushal returns to shoot post wedding; fans curious about Katrina Kaif's whereabouts ask, 'Bhabhi kidhar hai?'

Brahmastra: RRR director S.S. Rajamouli comes on board for all South versions of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures Brahmastra will release theatrically on 9th September 2022 across five Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, with a stellar ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni

Read the full story here: Brahmastra: RRR director S.S. Rajamouli comes on board for all South versions of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Kareena Kapoor Khan is heartbroken to be away from Taimur and Jeh during COVID-19 quarantine; says, 'I miss my babies' – view post

It now seems that quarantine is becoming a bit too much for Kareena Kapoor as she's terribly missing sons Taimur and Jeh, leaving no doubt in anyone's mind about how separation from them has left her heartbroken through her latest Instagram post

Read the full story here: Kareena Kapoor Khan is heartbroken to be away from Taimur and Jeh during COVID-19 quarantine; says, 'I miss my babies' – view post

Happy birthday Richa Chadha: The Inside Edge 3 actress drops a MAJOR HINT on when she and will finally tie the knot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, we want Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, too, to finally tie the knot, especially since they were supposed to before the COVID-19 pandemic had hit. Finally, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, the Fukrey actress dropped a major hint on when the couple may finally get married and also, why they've decided to wait till then.

Read the full story here: Happy birthday Richa Chadha: The Inside Edge 3 actress drops a MAJOR HINT on when she and Ali Fazal will finally tie the knot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]