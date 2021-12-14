The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From and coming back to Mumbai after tying the knot in a lavish wedding to sharing an adorable picture of her 4-month-old son Avyaan Azaad, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday: Who recreated Kareena Kapoor Khan's Poo from K3G better? – watch videos

Dia Mirza shares a glimpse of 4-month-old son Avyaan Azaad and it's the cutest thing on the internet today

Dia Mirza has shared a glimpse of her mowgli, son, Avyaan Azaad as he turns 4-months-old today. And it's the cutest picture on the internet! Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and more: First pics of celeb couples as husband-wife that made us believe in forever kind of love – view pics

Make way for Mr. and Mrs. Kaushal! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back in town after their big fat wedding and honeymoon

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back to Mumbai and have left us in awe with their first appearance together at the airport after their grand wedding in Sawai Madhopur.

Anil Ambani and 's elder son gets engaged to girlfriend Krisha Shah; shares engagement picture

Jai Anmol Ambani, elder son of Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, recently got engaged to his girlfriend Krisha Shah and his friend Armaan Jain showered his blessings on the new couple.

After , BMC reaches 's building for sanitisation; Is the filmmaker COVID positive too?

Karan Johar had hosted a dinner at his residence on December 8 and after that Kareena Kapoor Khan and tested COVID-19 positive and this automatically led to the speculation that the filmmaker too might be positive.

