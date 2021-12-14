Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal back in town; Dia Mirza shares adorable pic of her son Avyaan Azaad and more

From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal coming back to Mumbai after tying the knot in a lavish wedding to Dia Mirza sharing an adorable picture of her 4-month-old son Avyaan Azaad, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss.