Trending Entertainment News Today: KK laid to rest; Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's next titled Jawan and more

The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From getting brutally trolled for her look in teaser to versatile singer KK passing away at 53 after performing live at Kolkata concert, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Aashram 3: Esha Gupta opens up on her steamy intimate scenes with Bobby Deol: 'Just hope we are...' [Exclusive]

Aashram 3: opens up on her steamy intimate scenes with

Former Miss India Esha Gupta, who will be seen sharing space with Bobby Deol for the first time in 's web series Aashram 3, has opened up about her experience of shooting for steamy intimate scenes the actor. While Esha said that intimacy was not a problem for her, she hopes that whatever scenes she and Bobby have shot together, they are able to justify them. Check out the full story here. Also Read - Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor looks visibly nervous as he talks about being a fan of South Indian cinema [Watch]

looks visibly nervous as he talks about being a fan of South Indian cinema

Ranbir Kapoor is currently on promotion spree for his much-awaited superhero film Brahmastra, which also stars , Mouni Roy, and in prominent roles. He recently visited Vizag along with the film's director and RRR director SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, Ranbir looked visibly nervous as he talked about being a fan of South Indian cinema and naming his favourite South stars. Check out the full story here. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan massively trolled for her dressing sense and makeup; ‘Please change your stylist,’ say fans

KK last rites: Not tears, late singer's wife and kids bid him akhri alvida with a smile

Today, the funeral of late singer Krishnakumar Kunnath was held in Mumbai. The singer passed away after delivering an energetic performance in Kolkata. As per reports, he died due to a cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife and two children. At the crematorium, his family members were present to bid him a final adieu. His wife Jyothy Krishna reflected a very calm and composed demeanour. A strong woman in every form. Check out the full story here.

and Atlee's next titled Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. It’s been more than three years; his fans have not seen him in a movie. But, the year 2023 is going to be a treat for his fans as not one or two but SRK will be having three releases next year. Pathaan is slated to release on 25th January 2023, and Dunki is all set to release in December 2023. Meanwhile, fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of Atlee’s next, here’s an exciting news for you all. Reportedly, SRK’s film with Atlee has been titled, Jawan. Check out the full story here.

massively trolled for her dressing sense and makeup

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most famous actresses we have. People appreciate her for a lot of things but it seems her dressing sense is not one of them. She was seen at an event today wearing a white outfit with flowers on it. Check out the full story here.