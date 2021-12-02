Trending Entertainment News Today: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty make it official at Tadap premiere; Priyanka Chopra RECALLS spending over 12 months alone away from Nick Jonas and more

From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty making their relationship official at Tadap premiere to Priyanka Chopra recalling spending tough time along away from Nick Jonas, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.