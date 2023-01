The wedding news of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is dominating the news and how. After Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar, it is Sonam Bajwa who has been linked to the cricket sensation Shubman Gill. BTS member Jimin drew huge crowds at the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul to have a South Indian wedding; Deets here

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to throw big bash after the IPL

The wedding of cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is the buzzing news of the month. The couple are supposed to tie the knot on January 23, 2023 at Suniel Shetty's sprawling farmhouse in Khandala. It seems the whole place is being decked up. The wedding will have only 100 guests. They want to keep it an intimate affair. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty might throw a big Bollywood party after the IPL. This means this won't happen till end of May 2023. Also Read - 10 celeb couples fans are waiting to see get married in December 2021

BTS: Jimin makes debut at Dior's global brand ambassador

BTS member Jimin attended his first Paris Fashion Week as the global brand ambassador of Dior. The vocalist was accompanied by J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok. Dior got its biggest crowd as hundreds gathered to get a glimpse of the BTS member. He looked spiffy in a grey suit. He posed with football legend and superstar David Beckham.

NO FUCKING WAY??!?!!! OMG!!!!! JIMIN WITH BECKHAM!!!!!!!!!???? https://t.co/ppTjpjOMQs — BANGTAN⁷ (@holahobi13) January 20, 2023

Raveena Tandon's Rasha and Aaman Devgan the newest debutants?

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha is reportedly going to debut with Aaman Devgan in an action adventure movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ajay Devgn will be the main hero of the movie. The superstar is personally overseeing the project.

Sonam Bajwa reacts to reports of dating Shubman Gill

If gossip and social media is to be believed then Shubman Gill is the new bonafide heartthrob of 2o23. The cricketer has been linked to Sara Tendulkar and now he is reported to be dating Sara Ali Khan. Now, news came that Sonam Bajwa and he could be a thing. The Punjabi actress shut down gossip with a lot of humour.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to surrogacy being trolled

The actress said she guards her daughter Malti Marie's privacy zealously. The actress said she cannot tolerate her baby girl being trolled. The actress reveals she chose surrogacy due to medical complications.

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie to break record of Baahubali 2

Pathaan is heading for a huge first day. All eyes are on the advance booking of the movie. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has already made Rs 10 crores plus. Trade experts are predicting around Rs 35 to 38 crores. But the numbers can shock many, as per experts.

