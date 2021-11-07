It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From KL Rahul making his relationship with Athiya Shetty official on her birthday to Antim director criticising for his choices of roles, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Virat Kohli's reply to his 'strength', 'guiding force' Anushka Sharma's powerful post perfectly defines couple goals

Bigg Boss 15: Viewers bash for not taking Simba Nagpal's class for pushing Umar Riaz in the pool – read tweets

Bigg Boss 15 viewers were disappointed with Salman Khan for not taking Simba Nagpal's class on Weekend Ka Vaar for pushing Umar Riaz in the swimming pool in a fit of anger during a task.

Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar says Shah Rukh Khan is doing roles similar to and : 'So why will people see a Shah Rukh?'

Antim director Mahesh Manjrekar opened up about his views on Shah Rukh Khan and said that the King Khan has not done justice to his talent.

Virat Kohli's reply to his 'strength', 'guiding force' 's powerful post perfectly defines couple goals

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Cricketer KL Rahul makes his relationship with Athiya Shetty official on actress' birthday - check deets

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have made their relationship official on Instagram. Yes, you read that right.

