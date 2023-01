Bollywood fans will be happy to know that the wedding prep of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty has become. The home of the cricketer is decked up. Finally, fans know that January 20, 2023 is the date when advance bookings of Pathaan will start. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Pathaan: Advance booking of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film to begin on THIS date in India

KL Rahul's home decked up ahead of wedding with Athiya Shetty

It is being reported that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will tie the knot on January 23, 2023. The marriage will take place at Jahaan, the Khandala residence of Suniel Shetty and Mana. They will have an intimate wedding. The building of the cricketer Sandhu Palace in Mumbai's Pali Hill area has been decked up to the hilt. The building is full of lights which we see for weddings.

Pathaan's advance bookings to start from THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan advance bookings will begin in India from January 20, 2023. The overseas bookings have already started. It is all set to have a historic opening in the overseas market. The movie is going to release on January 25, 2023.

Adipurush makers confirm the release date of Prabhas' film

Om Raut has confirmed that Adipurush is going to release on June 16, 2023 in 3D. This should end all the speculations. It seems huge changes are being made to the animation. There were unverified rumors that they film would clash with Fighter in January 2024. But it looks like Prabhas might do a cameo in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter.

BTS' SUGA aka Min Yoongi is Valentino's global ambassador

BTS rapper, music composer and song-writer Min Yoongi aka SUGA is the new brand ambassador of Valentino. He has shot for a campaign with GQ magazine. The label wanted him due to his multi-faceted personality that is in sync with their philosophy of diversity and inclusivity.

Amitabh Bachchan displeased with Jaya Bachchan's outburst at airport

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool at the paparazzi present at the airport. She said that these people do not deserve to be at the job. Amitabh Bachchan gave his wife a stern look after this incident.

