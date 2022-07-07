Trending Entertainment News Today: Kriti Sanon gets skinny-shamed; Zayed Khan reacts on Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni's relationship and more

From Kriti Sanon getting skinny-shamed by netizens who made fun of her by calling her 'flat screen' to Zayed Khan reacting on sister Sussanne Khan's relationship with Arslan Goni, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.