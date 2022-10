It has been the day of entertainment. From Kamaal R Khan calling as aunty after mocking 's bald patch to opening up about her viral 'I Love You' video which fans directed it to Rishabh Pant, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news of the day.

Urvashi Rautela opens up about 'I Love You' video

Urvashi Rautela addressed her viral video where she is seen saying 'I Love You' multiple times in a baby voice. Fans had connected her video with Rishabh Pant.

danced with inmates before leaving

Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj revealed that Rhea Chakraborty danced with jail inmates and even distributed sweets with her leftover money after getting bail in death case.

KRK calls Katrina Kaif 'aunty'

After taking a dig at Hrithik Roshan's bald patch, Kamaal R Khan addressed Katrina Kaif as aunty while predicting that Phone Bhoot will be a disaster.

Pathaan teaser will be out on a special day

Contrary to the earlier reports that 's Pathaan teaser will be out on Diwali, it is now being reported that the makers are planning to release it on January 25 next year.

Hrithik Roshan's post on brain leaves fans worried

After the not-so-fair box office collection of Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan shared a cryptic post talking about brain focusing on negative has left his fans worried.

gives befitting reply to body-shamers

Kangana Ranaut targetted the body-shamers by sharing some of her throwback pictures where she was seen wearing a deep neck see-through corset top.