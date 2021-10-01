It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Kamaal R Khan aka KRK taking a jibe at 's cosmetic surgeries to Kashmera Shah hitting back at 's wife Sunita Ahuja over her bad daughter-in-law remark, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jay Bhanushali's last minute entry in Bigg Boss 15, Mouni Roy to marry Suraj Nambiar in January 2022 and more

'Money can change looks,' Kamaal R Khan trolls Mouni Roy by sharing a picture of her transformation over the years

In the past, there have been several reports about Mouni Roy surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports. But her fans never believed her. And now Kamaal R Khan has trolled her for transformation over the years. Also Read - Kashmera Shah hits back at Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's bad daughter-in-law comment; calls her an evil mother-in-law

Read the full story here: 'Money can change looks,' Kamaal R Khan trolls Mouni Roy by sharing a picture of her transformation over the years Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda takes a ROYAL dig at Krushna Abhishek-Govinda's ongoing feud, 'Raja Babu hain woh...'

Is Ibrahim Ali Khan making his Bollywood debut with a film? Saif Ali Khan's statement leaves fans guessing

Saif Ali Khan lets the cat out of the bag reveals that his son has already made his foray into showbiz with a Karan Johar movie

Read the full story here: Is Ibrahim Ali Khan making his Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film? Saif Ali Khan's statement leaves fans guessing

Kashmera Shah hits back at Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's bad daughter-in-law comment; calls her an evil mother-in-law

Kashmera Shah has finally reacted to Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's nasty bad daughter-in-law comment on her. She calls Sunita an evil mother-in-law in return.

Read the full story here: Kashmera Shah hits back at Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's bad daughter-in-law comment; calls her an evil mother-in-law

SCOOP! Family to the rescue to stop Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya's divorce?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, Indian cinema's one of the most loved celeb couples. However, their silence on the divorce rumours has left fans worried.

Read the full story here: SCOOP! Family to the rescue to stop Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya's divorce?