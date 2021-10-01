Trending Entertainment News Today: KRK takes a jibe at Mouni Roy's cosmetic surgeries; Kashmera Shah hits back at Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and more

From Kamaal R Khan aka KRK taking a jibe at Mouni Roy's cosmetic surgeries to Kashmera Shah hitting back at Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja over her bad daughter-in-law remark, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.