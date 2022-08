The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Liger actress getting trolled for bad acting to Gauahar Khan supporting 's joke on 's pregnancy weight gain, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Liger star to not sign any Bollywood film after his latest film's debacle?

Vijay Deverakonda's film Liger had great buzz but the reviews have been very discouraging. Only the following days at the box office will make it clear if the film is a hit or flop. Check out full story here.

Is losing hope; shares a heartbreaking tweet after he tests COVID positive for the second time

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is deeply saddened and demotivated after he tested COVID positive for the second time despite taking all the vaccination, booster and precautions. Check out full story here.

Advertisement

Liger: Ananya Panday massively trolled for her bad acting in the film

Liger: Ananya Panday once again trolled for her bad acting in the film; netizens want filmmakers to stop casting her. Check out full story here.

Gauahar Khan supports Ranbir Kapoor's joke on wife Alia Bhatt's pregnancy weight gain

Gauahar Khan's this support to Ranbir Kapoor's joke on wife Alia Bhatt hasn't gone down well with the people on the internet and they are calling her a hypocrite. Check out full story here.

Bhaijaan: shares his look as he celebrates 34 years in Bollywood; calls himself kisi ka bhai, kisi ki jaan

Salman Khan has completed glorious 34 years in the Indian film industry and to celebrate the milestone, the Dabangg Khan treated his legions of fans with the new look from his upcoming film Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Check out full story here.