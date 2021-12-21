Trending Entertainment News Today: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor to get hitched in 2022; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal share first glimpse of their new home and more

From Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting hitched in 2022 to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sharing the first glimpse of their new home, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss.