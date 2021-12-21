The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From Malaika Arora and getting hitched in 2022 to and sharing the first glimpse of their new home, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli REVEALS spoilers for Ram Charan and Jr NTR's introductory scene: 'Tarak ran like a Tiger, Charan was sweat, dust and blood'

Athiya Shetty opens up on facing body shaming for being skinny: 'It's more spoken about for women rather than men to have different body types'

Athiya Shetty recently revealed that she has been a victim of body shaming in her childhood as well because she looked a certain way and that it took her a long time to gain her lost confidence. Also Read - After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan faces ED's questions for five hours; Jaya Bachchan gets MASSIVELY trolled for saying 'I curse you' in Parliament — read tweets

After faces ED's questions for five hours; gets MASSIVELY trolled for saying 'I curse you' in Parliament — read tweets

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets questioned by the ED, Jaya Bachchan badly loses her cool in the Parliament and gets trolled read tweets

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to get HITCHED in 2022?

Will Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora get married in 2022? This is what an astrologer predicts for the two

Is Kabir Khan directing starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Filmmaker REVEALS [Exclusive]

Salman Khan recently confirmed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is happening. So, will Kabir Khan direct it? Here's what the filmmaker has to say...

says he is tired of requesting to make Munna Bhai 3; has an appeal for fans

As the Munna Bhai franchise has clocked 19 years in Hindi cinema, Sanjay Dutt grabbed the opportunity to make an appeal to fans to press on Rajkumar Hirani to make Munna Bhai 3.

Katrina Kaif shares the first glimpse of her and Vicky Kaushal's home and the view is to die for

Katrina Kaif has shared a breath-taking view of her lovely abode with Vicky Kaushal in her Instagram stories.

