The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From Malaika Arora getting trolled for wearing mismatched underwear at a recent event to revealing she was eve-teased and pinched in locals and buses, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Vikram Vedha: Not , wants to see if Saif Ali Khan can beat his performance

Instead of Hrithik Roshan, R Madhavan, who played the role of Vikram in the original Tamil blockbuster, wants to see if Saif Ali Khan can beat his performance since he is playing his role in the Hindi remake.

Guardians Of The Galaxy star wants to work with 'action hero' Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Chris Pratt bonded well over a video call while talking about their love for Indian food and fitness. Chris was so impressed by Sidharth's physique that he instantly figured out that he is an action hero.

Malaika Arora makes latest outing in a sheer gown; trolls notice mismatched underwear

Malaika Arora gets trolled for copying with her plunging gown at recent event; fans notice her innerwear.

Raveena Tandon reveals she was eve-teased and pinched as a teen while travelling in locals and buses

Raveena revealed that like any other teenager, she has travelled in locals and buses and even got eve-teased and pinched by harassers. She responded to a Twitter user who questioned her stand against shifting back the Metro 3 car shed to the Aarey forest.

's sister Anshula Kapoor joins 'No Bra Club'

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, stunned everyone with her epic body transformation, shared a video wherein she was seen pulling out her bra and tossing it away after home coming home post Sunday brunch.