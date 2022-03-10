Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez gets Shilpa Shetty’s support amid controversies, Arshad Warsi says Amitabh Bachchan corporation didn’t support him and more

Today's Entertainment newsmakers include Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and others.